Humrichous scores 21, Evansville downs Miami (OH) 72-64 in opener

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Ben Humrichous’ 21 points helped Evansville defeat Miami (OH) 72-64 in a season opener on Monday night.

Humrichous added eight rebounds for the Purple Aces. Joshua Hughes scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Yacine Toumi had 10 points and finished 5 of 9 from the floor.

Darweshi Hunter led the way for the RedHawks with 21 points and six rebounds. Ryan Mabrey added 10 points for Miami (OH). In addition, Jaquel Morris finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Evansville is a Thursday matchup with St. Louis Pharmacy at home, and Miami (OH) hosts Texas State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

