Huff leads Chattanooga against Bellarmine after 25-point showing

Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at Chattanooga Mocs (2-0)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts the Bellarmine Knights after Honor Huff scored 25 points in Chattanooga’s 81-71 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

Chattanooga finished 9-7 at home a season ago while going 18-17 overall. The Mocs averaged 77.2 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 34.2 from deep.

Bellarmine finished 15-18 overall a season ago while going 6-12 on the road. The Knights averaged 66.3 points per game last season, 10.0 from the free-throw line and 24 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

