Hubbard puts up 18, Western Michigan beats SE Louisiana 68-67

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Seth Hubbard scored 18 points, hitting a jumper with 4.5 seconds left, as Western Michigan beat SE Louisiana 68-67 in the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday.

Hubbard had six rebounds for the Broncos (1-4). Owen Lobsinger scored 14 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Brandon Muntu shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Dylan Canoville led the way for the Lions (1-4) with 14 points and three steals. SE Louisiana also got 12 points, five assists and four steals from Avery Wilson. Roger McFarlane also had nine points and two steals.

