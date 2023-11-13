Hubbard leads Mississippi State against North Alabama after 22-point outing

North Alabama Lions (2-0) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-0)
Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts the North Alabama Lions after Josh Hubbard scored 22 points in Mississippi State’s 87-63 win against the UT Martin Skyhawks.
Mississippi State finished 21-13 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bulldogs averaged 65.7 points per game last season, 12.5 from the free throw line and 15.6 from beyond the arc.
North Alabama went 9-7 in ASUN play and 8-10 on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 8.7 second-chance points and 5.4 bench points last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.