Hubbard and No. 25 Mississippi State host Nicholls State

Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) Starkville, Mississippi; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Mississippi…

Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0)

Starkville, Mississippi; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Mississippi State takes on the Nicholls State Colonels after Josh Hubbard scored 29 points in Mississippi State’s 66-57 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 on their home court. Mississippi State has a 4-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Colonels have gone 2-1 away from home. Nicholls State is sixth in the Southland giving up 76.8 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Mississippi State’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Mississippi State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Bell Jr. is shooting 55.2% and averaging 9.8 points for Mississippi State.

Jalen White is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 13 points and 1.7 steals. Jamal West is averaging 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 blocks for Nicholls State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.