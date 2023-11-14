Live Radio
Howard takes on Boston University after Dockery’s 21-point outing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 3:44 AM

Boston University Terriers (0-2) at Howard Bison (1-2)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -10; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard hosts the Boston University Terriers after Marcus Dockery scored 21 points in Howard’s 107-86 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

Howard finished 12-2 at home a season ago while going 22-13 overall. The Bison allowed opponents to score 72.6 points per game and shoot 44.5% from the field last season.

Boston University went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 6-11 on the road. The Terriers allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shot 43.4% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

