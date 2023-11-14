Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Howard secures 64-53 victory…

Howard secures 64-53 victory against Boston University

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 11:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harris scored 19 points as Howard beat Boston University 64-53 on Tuesday night.

Harris had nine rebounds for the Bison (2-2). Seth Towns scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added six rebounds. Marcus Dockery was 1-of-6 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the foul line to finish with nine points.

Miles Brewster finished with 10 points for the Terriers (0-3). Nic Nobili added nine points and five assists for Boston University. In addition, Ben Roy finished with seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up