Howard returns to Michigan bench as observer vs. Memphis with Hardaway back on Tigers sideline

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard returned to the Wolverines bench on Wednesday but only as an observer…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard returned to the Wolverines bench on Wednesday but only as an observer for their first-round game against Memphis in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Howard has been resting after heart surgery on Sept. 15 that successfully resected an aortic aneurysm and repaired his aortic valve.

At the time of the surgery, it was expected Howard would recover in six to 12 weeks with a return to the program in four to six weeks. The school recently said there was no immediate timetable for his return as he continued to rehab and rest while Phil Martelli continues to serve as interim head coach.

Another former college and NBA star, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway, made his first appearance this season on the Tigers bench after sitting out the team’s first three games to serve a suspension resulting from recruiting violations.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.