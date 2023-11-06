Live Radio
Howard hosts Hampton to start season

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:41 AM

Hampton Pirates at Howard Bison

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -7; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Howard Bison host the Hampton Pirates for the season opener.

Howard went 22-13 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bison averaged 7.2 steals, 3.1 blocks and 15.9 turnovers per game last season.

Hampton finished 8-24 overall last season while going 1-13 on the road. The Pirates gave up 77.5 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

