Howard hosts Hampton to begin season

Hampton Pirates at Howard Bison Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -7; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE:…

Hampton Pirates at Howard Bison

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -7; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: The Howard Bison begin the season at home against the Hampton Pirates.

Howard went 12-2 at home a season ago while going 22-13 overall. The Bison averaged 75.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.6 last season.

Hampton went 1-13 on the road and 8-24 overall a season ago. The Pirates averaged 68.2 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.