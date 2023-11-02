Howard Bison tip off season at home against the Hampton Pirates

Hampton Pirates at Howard Bison Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -8; over/under is 150 BOTTOM LINE:…

Hampton Pirates at Howard Bison

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -8; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: The Howard Bison open the season at home against the Hampton Pirates.

Howard went 22-13 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Bison averaged 14.9 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

Hampton went 8-24 overall a season ago while going 1-13 on the road. The Pirates averaged 68.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

