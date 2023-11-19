Hot shooting Virginia Tech rolls past Wofford, 98-76

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lynn Kidd and Sean Pedulla combined to score 39 points and Virginia Tech shot better than…

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lynn Kidd and Sean Pedulla combined to score 39 points and Virginia Tech shot better than 50% from the field to turn away Wofford, 98-76 on Sunday.

The Hokies (3-1) were 33 of 58 from the field (56.9%), including 10 of 20 from behind the 3-point arc.

Hunter Cattoor knocked down three straight 3-pointers over a two-minute stretch late in the first half to push the Virginia Tech lead to nine with 4:17 left and Mylyjael Poteat dunked with a second left to make it 43-33 at the break. Jeremy Lorenz hit a pair of free throws with 7:35 mark to get the Terriers within 18, 78-60, but Virginia Tech scored the next 12 straight points while Wofford was scoreless for more than three minutes.

Kidd finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Pedulla had 19 points. Neither player attempted a 3-pointer. Cattoor hit 4 of 7 from beyond the arc and had 17 points and Tyler Nickel knocked down all three of his shots from distance and added 14 points.

Wofford shot 26 of 61 from the field (42.6%), including 13 of 31 from distance. Corey Tripp paced Wofford (2-2) with 14 points. Jackson Sivills scored 13, Dillon Bailey 12 and Chase Cormier 11.

