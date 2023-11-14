Live Radio
Holy Cross plays Sacred Heart following Octave’s 33-point outing

The Associated Press

November 14, 2023, 3:43 AM

Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-1) at Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crusaders -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Joseph Octave scored 33 points in Holy Cross’ 68-67 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

Holy Cross finished 10-22 overall a season ago while going 6-9 at home. The Crusaders allowed opponents to score 72.6 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

Sacred Heart finished 16-17 overall with a 7-11 record on the road last season. The Pioneers averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 11.4 on free throws and 20.7 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

