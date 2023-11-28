Holy Cross and Maine to meet for cross-conference matchup

Maine Black Bears (4-4) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kellen Tynes and…

Maine Black Bears (4-4) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kellen Tynes and the Maine Black Bears take on Joseph Octave and the Holy Cross Crusaders in non-conference action.

The Crusaders have gone 0-1 at home. Holy Cross is eighth in the Patriot League with 11.4 assists per game led by Bo Montgomery averaging 3.4.

The Black Bears have gone 1-3 away from home. Maine scores 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Holy Cross averages 65.0 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 66.4 Maine gives up. Maine averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Holy Cross gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Octave is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Holy Cross.

Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 10.1 points and 1.5 steals. Tynes is averaging 12.9 points, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals for Maine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.