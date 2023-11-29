Holy Cross and Maine meet in non-conference matchup

Maine Black Bears (4-4) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears…

Maine Black Bears (4-4) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -4; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on Holy Cross for a non-conference matchup.

The Crusaders are 0-1 on their home court. Holy Cross gives up 78.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.3 points per game.

The Black Bears have gone 1-3 away from home. Maine is eighth in the America East scoring 71.3 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

Holy Cross scores 65.0 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 66.4 Maine gives up. Maine averages 71.3 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 78.3 Holy Cross gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Octave is shooting 51.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Holy Cross.

Kellen Tynes is averaging 12.9 points, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Black Bears. Peter Filipovity is averaging 12 points and 5.6 rebounds for Maine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

