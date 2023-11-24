Hohn’s 18 help UC Irvine knock off Rice 83-68

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Justin Hohn’s 18 points helped UC Irvine defeat Rice 83-68 on Friday night. Hohn added nine…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Justin Hohn’s 18 points helped UC Irvine defeat Rice 83-68 on Friday night.

Hohn added nine rebounds for the Anteaters (6-1). Derin Saran scored 16 points, going 7 of 12 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line. Pierre Crockrell II shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Anteaters.

Travis Evee led the way for the Owls (1-5) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Rice also got 16 points from Mekhi Mason. In addition, Max Fiedler finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

