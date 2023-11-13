Hofstra visits George Washington following Bishop’s 32-point showing

Hofstra Pride (1-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces the Hofstra…

Hofstra Pride (1-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces the Hofstra Pride after James Bishop scored 32 points in George Washington’s 95-89 win over the William & Mary Tribe.

George Washington went 16-16 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Revolutionaries averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 14.8 from the free throw line and 21 from beyond the arc.

Hofstra finished 17-3 in CAA play and 11-5 on the road last season. The Pride averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 9.0 on free throws and 26.1 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

