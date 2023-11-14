Hofstra visits George Washington following Bishop’s 32-point game

Hofstra Pride (1-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -2.5; over/under is…

Hofstra Pride (1-1) at George Washington Revolutionaries (2-0)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -2.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts the Hofstra Pride after James Bishop scored 32 points in George Washington’s 95-89 win over the William & Mary Tribe.

George Washington finished 16-16 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Revolutionaries averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 34.5 in the paint, 11.8 off of turnovers and 8.5 on fast breaks.

Hofstra finished 11-5 on the road and 25-10 overall last season. The Pride averaged 74.8 points per game while shooting 48.0% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

