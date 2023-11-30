Hofstra takes down South Florida 82-63

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Thomas scored 25 points as Hofstra beat South Florida 82-63 on Thursday night. Thomas also…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Thomas scored 25 points as Hofstra beat South Florida 82-63 on Thursday night.

Thomas also contributed five rebounds for the Pride (5-2). Darlinstone Dubar added 24 points while shooting 9 for 16, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc, and he also had 11 rebounds. Jaquan Carlos shot 2 of 4 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jayden Reid led the Bulls (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 10 points, five assists and two steals. Selton Miguel added 10 points for South Florida. In addition, Jose Placer finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

