Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Hofstra Pride play the…

Hofstra Pride play the Wright State Raiders

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wright State Raiders (1-3) vs. Hofstra Pride (2-2)

Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hofstra Pride square off against the Wright State Raiders in Estero, Florida.

Hofstra finished 25-10 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Pride averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 9.5 bench points last season.

Wright State finished 18-15 overall with a 7-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Raiders gave up 73.7 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up