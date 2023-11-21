Hofstra Pride play the Wright State Raiders

Wright State Raiders (1-3) vs. Hofstra Pride (2-2) Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Hofstra Pride square…

Wright State Raiders (1-3) vs. Hofstra Pride (2-2)

Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hofstra Pride square off against the Wright State Raiders in Estero, Florida.

Hofstra finished 25-10 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Pride averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 9.5 bench points last season.

Wright State finished 18-15 overall with a 7-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2022-23 season. The Raiders gave up 73.7 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

