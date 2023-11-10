Hofstra plays Princeton after Thomas’ 26-point outing

Princeton Tigers (1-0) at Hofstra Pride (1-0) Hempstead, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -1.5; over/under…

Princeton Tigers (1-0) at Hofstra Pride (1-0)

Hempstead, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Princeton Tigers after Tyler Thomas scored 26 points in Hofstra’s 101-48 victory over the Saint Joseph’s (L.I.) Golden Eagles.

Hofstra went 25-10 overall with an 11-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Pride averaged 6.2 steals, 4.2 blocks and 10.3 turnovers per game last season.

Princeton finished 12-4 in Ivy League action and 7-4 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 13.3 assists per game on 27.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

