Hobbs leads Morgan State against Fresno State after 21-point game

Morgan State Bears (2-1) at Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State faces the Fresno State Bulldogs after Kameron Hobbs scored 21 points in Morgan State’s 78-60 victory against the Penn State-Wilkes Barre Nittany Lions.

Fresno State went 11-20 overall a season ago while going 7-7 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 28.1 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

Morgan State went 8-8 in MEAC action and 3-12 on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 9.8 steals, 4.5 blocks and 15.7 turnovers per game last season.

