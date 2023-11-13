Hill leads Bowling Green against Oakland after 26-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green…

Bowling Green Falcons (2-0) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green takes on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Marcus Hill scored 26 points in Bowling Green’s 81-75 win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Oakland went 8-6 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Golden Grizzlies gave up 76.3 points per game while committing 14.2 fouls last season.

Bowling Green finished 11-20 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Falcons averaged 76.0 points per game last season, 14.5 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.