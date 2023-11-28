Live Radio
Hildreth and Wake Forest host Florida

The Associated Press

November 28, 2023, 10:24 AM

Florida Gators (4-2) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces the Florida Gators after Cameron Hildreth scored 21 points in Wake Forest’s 71-56 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Demon Deacons have gone 2-0 at home. Wake Forest averages 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Gators play their first true road game after going 4-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Florida is third in the SEC with 17.2 assists per game led by Walter Clayton Jr. averaging 4.3.

Wake Forest makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Florida averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Wake Forest allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is shooting 49.4% and averaging 18.3 points for the Demon Deacons. Hildreth is averaging 17.8 points for Wake Forest.

Clayton is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 16.2 points, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 14.5 points and 8.3 rebounds for Florida.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

