Hildreth and Wake Forest host Florida

Florida Gators (4-2) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators…

Florida Gators (4-2) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -4; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays the Florida Gators after Cameron Hildreth scored 21 points in Wake Forest’s 71-56 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Demon Deacons are 2-0 on their home court. Wake Forest is eighth in the ACC scoring 78.3 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Gators play their first true road game after going 4-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Florida is third in the SEC scoring 86.3 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

Wake Forest averages 78.3 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 74.7 Florida gives up. Florida scores 13.3 more points per game (86.3) than Wake Forest allows (73.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is shooting 49.4% and averaging 18.3 points for the Demon Deacons. Hildreth is averaging 17.8 points for Wake Forest.

Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Gators. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 14.5 points for Florida.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

