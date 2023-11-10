Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Hikim’s 25 lead UMass-Lowell past Dartmouth 81-48

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 8:34 PM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Ayinde Hikim had 25 points in UMass-Lowell’s 81-48 victory against Dartmouth on Friday night.

Hikim had four steals for the River Hawks (2-0). Cam Morris III added 14 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly scored 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Big Green (0-2) were led by Jaren Johnson, who recorded 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

