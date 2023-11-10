Hikim’s 25 lead UMass-Lowell past Dartmouth 81-48

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Ayinde Hikim had 25 points in UMass-Lowell’s 81-48 victory against Dartmouth on Friday night. Hikim had…

Hikim had four steals for the River Hawks (2-0). Cam Morris III added 14 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly scored 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds.

The Big Green (0-2) were led by Jaren Johnson, who recorded 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

