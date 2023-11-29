Hikim leads UMass-Lowell against Stonehill after 20-point performance

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) at Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6) South Easton, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) at Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -16; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays the Stonehill Skyhawks after Ayinde Hikim scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 69-61 win against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Skyhawks are 1-0 in home games. Stonehill is seventh in the NEC with 26.0 points per game in the paint led by Shane O’Dell averaging 5.3.

The River Hawks have gone 3-1 away from home. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly averaging 5.0.

Stonehill averages 63.7 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 60.4 UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell averages 77.8 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 88.3 Stonehill gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Zegarowski is shooting 42.3% and averaging 12.3 points for the Skyhawks. Tony Felder is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Stonehill.

Yuri Covington averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Hikim is averaging 20.2 points and 4.6 assists for UMass-Lowell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

