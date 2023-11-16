Hikim leads UMass-Lowell against Arizona State after 24-point performance

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) at Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) at Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -6; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Ayinde Hikim scored 24 points in UMass-Lowell’s 74-71 victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Arizona State finished 23-13 overall with a 10-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Sun Devils averaged 71.1 points per game last season, 28.2 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

UMass-Lowell finished 9-8 on the road and 26-8 overall a season ago. The River Hawks averaged 14.5 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

