High Point knocks off Morgan State 77-59

The Associated Press

November 29, 2023, 10:56 PM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Kimani Hamilton’s 20 points helped High Point defeat Morgan State 77-59 on Wednesday night.

Hamilton added 10 rebounds for the Panthers (5-3). Trae Benham scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Duke Miles was 5 of 8 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Christian Oliver finished with 14 points and two blocks for the Bears (2-7). Wynston Tabbs added 12 points for Morgan State. Marvin Brimage also had 10 points and three steals. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

