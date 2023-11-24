Hidalgo scores 25, adds 8 steals, No. 17 Notre Dame women roll to 90-59 win over Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 20 of her 25 points in the first half and No. 17 Notre…

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 20 of her 25 points in the first half and No. 17 Notre Dame rolled to a 90-59 win over Ball State on Friday.

Anna DeWolfe added 17 points for the Fighting Irish (5-1), who shot 57% overall (35 of 61), 52% on 3-pointers (11 of 21) and 90% (9 of 10) from the foul line. Natalija Marshall added 12 points and Maddy Westbeld 10.

Hidalgo continued the hot start to her freshman year, adding eight steals, seven assists and five rebounds. Her 38 steals in six games leads the country.

Ally Becki and Madelyn Bischoff both had 11 points for the Cardinals (5-1). Ball State shot 32%, better behind the arc (9 of 25) than inside (10 of 35) and was outrebounded 48-20.

The teams combined for 51 turnovers, 29 by Notre Dame.

Behind Hidalgo, the Fighting Irish raced to a 48-22 halftime lead. DeWolfe had 12 points, shooting 5 of 6 with two 3s. Notre Dame shot 64.5% and Ball State shot 25%.

The Irish started 9-0 and doubled up Ball State 26-13 in the first quarter with Hidalgo pouring in 17 points. DeWolfe had nine points in the second quarter.

Notre Dame led 72-36 after an 11-0 run to end the third quarter.

The Irish head to No. 19 Tennessee on Wednesday for the ACC/SEC Challenge.

