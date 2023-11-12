Hickman scores 21 as Bradley downs Utah State 72-66 in OT

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Connor Hickman had 21 points in Bradley’s 72-66 overtime win against Utah State on Saturday. Hickman…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Connor Hickman had 21 points in Bradley’s 72-66 overtime win against Utah State on Saturday.

Hickman added eight rebounds for the Braves (2-0). Darius Hannah scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 13 from the floor, and added five rebounds and three blocks. Christian Davis was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Great Osobor led the way for the Aggies (1-1) with 22 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Darius Brown II added 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Utah State. In addition, Isaac Johnson finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Bradley hosts Tarleton State and Utah State plays Southern Utah at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.