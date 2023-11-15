Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Hernandez scores 24 as…

Hernandez scores 24 as Southern Indiana slips past Tiffin 68-65

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 12:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jeremiah Hernandez had 24 points in Southern Indiana’s 68-65 win against Tiffin on Tuesday.

Hernandez shot 7 of 12 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line for the Screaming Eagles (1-3). AJ Smith scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds and four steals. Jordan Tillmon had 10 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Dragons were led in scoring by Morgan Taylor, who finished with 13 points. Carius Key added 11 points for Tiffin. In addition, Joshua Rivers finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up