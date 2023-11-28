Henry and Texas Southern host No. 1 Purdue

Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) at Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -30.5;…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) at Purdue Boilermakers (6-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -30.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers after PJ Henry scored 27 points in Texas Southern’s 77-71 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Boilermakers have gone 3-0 at home. Purdue is third in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 38.0 rebounds. Zach Edey paces the Boilermakers with 11.5 boards.

The Tigers are 0-6 in road games. Texas Southern has a 0-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Purdue averages 81.7 points, 8.2 more per game than the 73.5 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern’s 33.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (37.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 12 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and two steals. Edey is shooting 59.2% and averaging 23.0 points for Purdue.

Jonathan Cisse is averaging 8.7 points for the Tigers. Henry is averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals for Texas Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

