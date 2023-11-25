Live Radio
Henderson puts up 15 in Niagara’s 69-61 victory against Saint Francis (PA)

The Associated Press

November 25, 2023, 9:33 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Ahmad Henderson II’s 15 points helped Niagara defeat Saint Francis (PA) 69-61 on Saturday night.

Henderson shot 5 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Purple Eagles (1-3). Kwane Marble II scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Yaw Obeng-Mensah shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Cam Gregory led the Red Flash (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Gestin Liberis added 11 points for Saint Francis. Aaron Talbert also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

