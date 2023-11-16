Henderson leads Niagara against Hawaii after 28-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -12;…

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -12; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Ahmad Henderson II scored 28 points in Niagara’s 73-64 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

Hawaii went 22-11 overall last season while going 12-5 at home. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 66.9 points per game last season, 26.8 in the paint, 11.3 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

Niagara finished 16-15 overall last season while going 4-10 on the road. The Purple Eagles shot 44.8% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

