Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Henderson leads Niagara against…

Henderson leads Niagara against Hawaii after 28-point game

The Associated Press

November 16, 2023, 3:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -12; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Ahmad Henderson II scored 28 points in Niagara’s 73-64 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

Hawaii went 22-11 overall last season while going 12-5 at home. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 66.9 points per game last season, 26.8 in the paint, 11.3 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

Niagara finished 16-15 overall last season while going 4-10 on the road. The Purple Eagles shot 44.8% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up