Heise and the Northern Iowa Panthers host conference foe Belmont

Belmont Bruins (4-3) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-4)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Northern Iowa and Belmont square off on Wednesday.

The Panthers are 1-0 on their home court. Northern Iowa ranks seventh in the MVC in rebounding averaging 33.2 rebounds. Nate Heise paces the Panthers with 6.0 boards.

The Bruins are 1-2 on the road. Belmont ranks fourth in the MVC shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Belmont allows. Belmont averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Northern Iowa gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heise is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 15 points and six rebounds. Tytan Anderson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 10.8 points for Northern Iowa.

Cade Tyson is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bruins. Malik Dia is averaging 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for Belmont.

