Hawkins scores 22 to help Florida International defeat Kennesaw State 91-84

MIAMI (AP) — Javaunte Hawkins had 22 points in Florida International’s 91-84 victory against Kennesaw State on Sunday night.

Hawkins shot 7 for 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Panthers (2-6). Arturo Dean added 13 points while going 6 of 9 from the field, and they also had seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Dashon Gittens was 4 of 10 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Owls (4-3) were led in scoring by Simeon Cottle, who finished with 20 points and three steals. Kennesaw State also got 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals from Demond Robinson. In addition, Quincy Adekokoya finished with 13 points and two steals.

