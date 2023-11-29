Hawkins leads Florida International against FGCU after 22-point performance

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-6) at Florida International Panthers (2-6) Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3;…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-6) at Florida International Panthers (2-6)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International takes on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles after Javaunte Hawkins scored 22 points in Florida International’s 91-84 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Panthers have gone 1-1 in home games. Florida International is 0-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 0-2 on the road. FGCU is 0-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Florida International is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% FGCU allows to opponents. FGCU averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Florida International gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hawkins averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Arturo Dean is shooting 43.2% and averaging 12.6 points for Florida International.

Zach Anderson is averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Isaiah Thompson is averaging 12.8 points for FGCU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

