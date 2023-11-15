Hawaii hosts Niagara following Henderson’s 28-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on the…

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Ahmad Henderson II scored 28 points in Niagara’s 73-64 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

Hawaii went 22-11 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rainbow Warriors averaged 66.9 points per game last season, 26.8 in the paint, 11.3 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

Niagara went 16-15 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Purple Eagles averaged 65.0 points per game last season, 31.6 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.

