Harvey leads Tennessee Tech against Western Carolina after 22-point showing

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-0) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts…

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-0) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -5.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech plays the Western Carolina Catamounts after Jayvis Harvey scored 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 79-75 overtime win over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Golden Eagles have gone 1-1 at home. Tennessee Tech ranks third in the OVC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Davis averaging 5.5.

The Catamounts are 2-0 on the road. Western Carolina is third in the SoCon scoring 80.0 points per game and is shooting 48.7%.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Tennessee Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Early is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 11.5 points. Rodney Johnson Jr. is shooting 53.1% and averaging 14.3 points for Tennessee Tech.

Vonterius Woolbright is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Catamounts. DJ Campbell is averaging 13.4 points for Western Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.