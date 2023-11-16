Harvard visits UMass after Diggins’ 22-point showing

Harvard Crimson (3-0) at UMass Minutemen (2-0) Amherst, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on the Harvard…

Harvard Crimson (3-0) at UMass Minutemen (2-0)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on the Harvard Crimson after Rahsool Diggins scored 22 points in UMass’ 102-81 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

UMass went 15-16 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Minutemen averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 25.9 bench points last season.

Harvard went 5-9 in Ivy League play and 8-6 on the road a season ago. The Crimson averaged 7.5 steals, 3.8 blocks and 12.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

