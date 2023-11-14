Harvard takes on Northeastern following Pigge’s 23-point showing

Northeastern Huskies (1-1) at Harvard Crimson (2-0) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -5; over/under is 134.5…

Northeastern Huskies (1-1) at Harvard Crimson (2-0)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays the Northeastern Huskies after Chandler Pigge scored 23 points in Harvard’s 89-76 victory over the Rice Owls.

Harvard finished 5-7 at home last season while going 14-14 overall. The Crimson averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.

Northeastern went 6-13 in CAA play and 3-12 on the road a season ago. The Huskies averaged 5.0 steals, 4.1 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.