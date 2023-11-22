Live Radio
Harvard secures 76-70 victory against Colgate

The Associated Press

November 22, 2023, 4:18 PM

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Chisom Okpara had 21 points in Harvard’s 76-70 win over Colgate on Wednesday.

Okpara also contributed six rebounds for the Crimson (5-1). Malik Mack scored 16 points and added eight assists. Justice Ajogbor had 15 points and finished 7 of 11 from the floor.

Nicolas Louis-Jacques led the Raiders (3-3) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Keegan Records added 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Colgate. In addition, Braeden Smith finished with 11 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

