Harvard hosts Northeastern following Pigge’s 23-point performance

Northeastern Huskies (1-1) at Harvard Crimson (2-0) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays the Northeastern Huskies after…

Northeastern Huskies (1-1) at Harvard Crimson (2-0)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays the Northeastern Huskies after Chandler Pigge scored 23 points in Harvard’s 89-76 win against the Rice Owls.

Harvard went 14-14 overall with a 5-7 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Crimson allowed opponents to score 66.4 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.

Northeastern went 10-20 overall with a 3-12 record on the road a season ago. The Huskies averaged 12.6 assists per game on 23.7 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.