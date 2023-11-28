Harvard hosts American after Sprouse’s 26-point game

American Eagles (4-3) at Harvard Crimson (5-2) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American plays the Harvard Crimson after…

American Eagles (4-3) at Harvard Crimson (5-2)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American plays the Harvard Crimson after Geoff Sprouse scored 26 points in American’s 103-74 victory against the Hood Blazers.

The Crimson have gone 2-0 at home. Harvard is third in the Ivy League in team defense, allowing 69.9 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Eagles are 0-3 in road games. American is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

Harvard’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game American gives up. American averages 7.0 more points per game (76.9) than Harvard allows to opponents (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is shooting 47.5% and averaging 21.1 points for the Crimson. Louis Lesmond is averaging 10.1 points for Harvard.

Sprouse averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Matt Rogers is averaging 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for American.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

