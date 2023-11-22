Harvard faces Colgate after Okpara’s 20-point game

Harvard Crimson (4-1) at Colgate Raiders (3-2) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -3.5; over/under…

Harvard Crimson (4-1) at Colgate Raiders (3-2)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard faces the Colgate Raiders after Chisom Okpara scored 20 points in Harvard’s 73-64 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Raiders have gone 1-0 at home. Colgate ranks third in the Patriot League with 13.2 assists per game led by Braeden Smith averaging 5.4.

The Crimson are 2-1 on the road. Harvard is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Colgate makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Harvard averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Colgate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for Colgate.

Louis Lesmond is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 10 points. Malik Mack is averaging 21 points and five assists for Harvard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

