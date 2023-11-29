Live Radio
Harvard defeats American 80-75

The Associated Press

November 29, 2023, 10:56 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Malik Mack’s 26 points helped Harvard defeat American 80-75 on Wednesday night.

Mack added five rebounds for the Crimson (6-2). Chisom Okpara scored 23 points while shooting 8 of 14 from the field and 6 for 11 from the line, and added six rebounds.

Matt Rogers led the way for the Eagles (4-4) with 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Elijah Stephens added 14 points and five assists for American. Matt Mayock also had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

