Hart leads Southern Miss against South Dakota State after 23-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-4) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss takes on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Victor Hart scored 23 points in Southern Miss’ 74-67 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. Southern Miss is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Jackrabbits are 0-1 on the road. South Dakota State allows 76.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Southern Miss is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 44.1% South Dakota State allows to opponents. South Dakota State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Southern Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Hart is averaging 13.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 52.9% for Southern Miss.

Zeke Mayo is averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Jackrabbits. Luke Appel is averaging 14.2 points for South Dakota State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.