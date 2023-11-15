Live Radio
Harris sparks North Carolina Central to 113-50 romp over Mid-Atlantic Christian

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 1:44 AM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ja’Darius Harris came off the bench to score 20 points and North Carolina Central cruised to a 113-50 victory over Mid-Atlantic Christian on Tuesday night.

Harris sank 7 of 11 shots with four 3-pointers for the Eagles (2-2), adding three assists and three steals. Keishon Porter scored 17 on 7-for-10 shooting with three 3-pointers and four of the team’s 19 steals. Fred Cleveland Jr. finished with 14 points, seven assists and three steals. Emmanuel Izunabor and Po’Boigh King both scored 11, while reserve Perry Smith Jr. pitched in with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Joshua Tyler scored 15 to lead the Mustangs.

