Harris scores 24, helps New Mexico State take down Western New Mexico 78-43

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jaden Harris’ 24 points helped New Mexico State defeat Western New Mexico 78-43 on Tuesday.

Harris added seven rebounds for the Aggies (2-2). Jaylin Jackson-Posey added 12 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had five rebounds and six assists. Robert Carpenter shot 3 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Mustangs were led by Aaron Miller, who posted 10 points. Allen Fordham added 10 points for Western New Mexico. Evan Butts also had eight points.

